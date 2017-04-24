Taye Diggs strikes a pose as Madonna on Lip Sync Battle

Taye Diggs can really rock a cone bra.

In this week’s installment of Lip Sync Battle, the Private Practice alum will be facing off against Ne-Yo and performing one of Madonna’s go-to classics, 1990’s “Vogue.”

Diggs shakes and shimmies to the anthem donning a blond, Marilyn Monroe-like wig and that classic cone bra. No detail is too small for Diggs, who samples the choreography of the original video. Co-host Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, gets in on the action and is being photographed by mock paparazzi as she puts on her best diva face.

Check out the preview above. The entire episode of Lip Sync Battle airs this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.