Will Lena Luthor finally discover Kara’s secret identity on Supergirl?

While a recent promo seems to indicate that Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) may get, well, unmasked, for now, Lena (Katie McGrath) is none the wiser, asking Kara for an innocent favor in this exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode.

See the clip above. Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.