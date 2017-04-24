Scorpion: Walter tells Paige, 'I'm in love with you' in explosive new promo

Happy and Toby may be tying the knot in next Monday’s episode, but a new trailer reveals that they won’t be the only ones saying “I love you” that day.

In the above promo for next week’s “Something Burrowed, Something Blew,” Walter (Elyes Gabel) finally comes clean to Paige (Katharine McPhee) about how he feels at Happy (Jadyn Wong) and Toby’s (Eddie Kaye Thomas) wedding.

“I’m in love you,” says Walter at the very end of the short clip.

The road to that big moment and the wedding definitely won’t be smooth because the team gets called away to stop a mining fire. It’s supposed to be a simple job, but in classic Scorpion fashion, everything goes awry, and the team finds itself racing to save the day and get back in time for the wedding.

Watch the explosive promo for next week’s episode above. Scorpion airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.