Prison Break: Will Michael actually survive the escape?

Michael Scofield is a master at breaking out of prison, but the tattooed Ogygia inmate may finally reach his limit in the Prison Break revival.

During Tuesday’s episode, Michael (Wentworth Miller) and his new crew make their last attempt to break free from the Yemeni prison, but that might be the least of their worries as civil war rages outside the walls.

“Breaking out of prison is only the start,” EP Paul Scheuring tells EW. “Because then you’re still in a war zone, you’re still in a country run by ISIS.”

Check out an exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode above. Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.