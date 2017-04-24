John Oliver rips into Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on Last Week Tonight

John Oliver took Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to task in an epic 22-minute rant on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight.

After referring to them as “like America’s William and Kate, except, in this case, both of them are attractive,” Oliver explained the flaws behind a liberal assumption that the couple has been a moderating influence on President Donald Trump.

Ivanka, for instance, rarely gives any specifics when she talks about the issues upon which she and her dad disagree. “The assumption that many of us has, that she disagrees with him, isn’t actually based on much,” Oliver said. “Is it possible that she is doing nothing to moderate her father?” Further, the host shared a quote from one of Ivanka’s books that stating, “Perception is more important than reality. … Don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.”

Oliver also took a look into Kushner’s experience to try and figure out what qualifies him for the massive role Kushner has been given in the Trump administration, which includes “repairing” the Middle East, fixing the opioid crisis, and restructuring the entire federal government. The host didn’t find many answers.

And since Kushner is constantly referred to as quiet and hasn’t given many interviews, Oliver noted that he might just sound like Gilbert Gottfried (and, yes, of course, he found an interview of Kushner and had the comedian do a dubbed voiceover).

Oliver concluded somewhat apologetically, saying, “I don’t know enough about them to eviscerate them, just as you don’t know enough about them to justify putting any real hopes in them.” He continued, “If they are the reason you are sleeping at night you should probably still be awake.”

