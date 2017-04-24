DWTS shocker: Look who went home after earning perfect 10s

Apparently, one can have too much dance experience to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

After welcoming back partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy following his multiweek absence due to injury, Heather Morris became the latest celebrity to get the heave-ho from the ABC reality show.

The elimination was particularly shocking — and also elicited a massive chorus of boos inside the ballroom — because she and Chmerkovskiy earned a perfect 40 for their performance earlier in the night. But viewers may have felt that Morris, who worked as a backup dancer for Beyoncé and appeared on So You Think You Can Dance before joining the Fox dramedy Glee, was perhaps too qualified to compete under the mirror ball.

If she was disappointed or even remotely shocked, she didn’t show it to the judges. Morris gave special props to Alan Bersten, who filled in for Chmerkovskiy, and said both of them were “magical” partners.

Morris’ elimination after such a perfect performance is not unprecedented for the ballroom. Look no further than 2012, when singer/actress Sabrina Bryan earned the first perfect score of all-star season but was booted in week 6. The elimination was particularly painful because Bryan, who starred in The Cheetah Girls, was also favored to win during season 5 but got cut early then, as well.

Just as it was for Bryan, fans of DWTS didn’t take kindly to Morris’ elimination on Monday.

Times like this I wish the judges had a "save" option for @MaksimC &@HeatherMorrisTV #DWTS24 — Sarah Wagner (@wagnerbecrunk) April 25, 2017

biggest upset in dancing with the stars history #DWTS24 — Lily Johnson (@jchainzzzzzzz) April 25, 2017

I think the people who vote on #DWTS24 have lost their minds. One of the best dancers is voted off. How does that even happen? — Bev Johnson (@greentime09) April 25, 2017

That was by far the most unexpected, undeserving, and uncalled for elimination I've ever seen #DWTS24 #HEATHER @HeatherMorrisTV — Alexis Acey (@alexisacey) April 25, 2017

#dwts If this show isn't rigged it should be in favor of GOOD dancers. #DWTS24 pic.twitter.com/IFtA6QSV0Q — whimsy (@loveandvintage) April 25, 2017