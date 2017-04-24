Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Can May and Daisy trust each other?

Daisy may now have her Inhumans powers in the Framework, but it’s going to take much more than that to escape Hydra during Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Reeling from her role in the death of the Patriot (Jason O’Mara), May (Ming-Na Wen) gave Daisy (Chloe Bennet) a Terrigen crystal during last week’s episode. Her transformation into an Inhuman will be needed to help them escape the Triskelion and ultimately take down Hydra — a team-up that evokes old-school S.H.I.E.L.D.

“It was so jarring to see the Patriot sacrifice himself that she realized maybe all of it isn’t what it seems,” Wen tells EW. “Some of May’s subconscious did come into play in making that rapid change for Hydra May to go, ‘I think I might be on the wrong side right now, and I have to make it right.'”

Though May’s been on the wrong side of history in the Framework, Daisy has no choice but to trust her former commanding officer in this world — and vice versa. “Daisy’s so incredibly powerful, but it would be stupid [for May not to trust her],” Bennet says. “I mean, even if May didn’t trust her, she trusts how talented and how powerful she is.”

But can the rest of the team can trust May once they reunite? “They do because they still think of her as the real May,” Wen says. “And I think for Hydra May, there is something in her that once she reconnects with Coulson, it starts to solidify for her that this is the right path to take.”

But without a complete sense of what’s going on, May will still struggle with what’s ahead. “Daisy knows exactly what she has to do, and I think Coulson’s woken up much more and is more aware of what he needs to do, and he trusts Daisy and Simmons,” Wen says. “For May, she is just trying to still figure it out. There’s a part of her that is following along, but she’s not 100 percent sure that what she’s doing is right. That gives Hydra May a different sense of vulnerability than any of the other Mays I had to play because she really, really doubts a lot of her actions.”

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Check out an exclusive sneak peek here.