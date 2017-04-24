Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sneak peek: Familiar face returns as Daisy's reborn

The Framework has resurrected another familiar face.

Hydra agent Sunil Bakshi (Simon Kassianides), who was killed by Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) via splinter bomb in season 2, will return during Tuesday’s episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — but he’s very different in this Matrix-like world as the host of Hydra news show The Bakshi Report.

Check out this exclusive sneak peek, which also features Daisy (Chloe Bennet) being reborn as an Inhuman and teaming up with May (Ming-Na Wen) in a bid to escape the Triskelion.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.