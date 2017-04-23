Wizards of Waverly Place cast reunites for David Henrie's wedding

The Wizards of Waverly Place cast reunited for a five-year reunion — yes, it’s been five years since the Disney Channel show went off the air in 2012 — at star David Henrie’s wedding this Saturday.

As you can see from the below photos Max Jake T. Austin shared on Twitter and Instagram — captioned, “A special day with some amazing people” — the Russo family reunion was perfectly magical, with every member in attendance including Henrie, Austin, Jennifer Stone, fictional parents David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, and of course, group selfie-taker (and 13 Reasons Why producer) Selena Gomez.

The series followed the adventures of the New York-based sandwich shop-owning Russo family as the three siblings — Justin, Alex, and Max — completed their wizard training (and had all manners of shenanigans) in order to one day compete to become the Family Wizard and keep all their powers.

A special day with some amazing people. pic.twitter.com/kRxpklToiA — Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) April 22, 2017

A special day with some amazing people. A post shared by Jake T. Austin (@jaketaustin) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

See photos from the reunion above.