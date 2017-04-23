Wizards of Waverly Place cast reunites for David Henrie's wedding

The Wizards of Waverly Place cast reunited for a five-year reunion — yes, it’s been five years since the Disney Channel show went off the air in 2012 — at star David Henrie’s wedding this Saturday.
As you can see from the below photos
Max Jake T. Austin shared on Twitter and Instagram — captioned, “A special day with some amazing people” — the Russo family reunion was perfectly magical, with every member in attendance including Henrie, Austin, Jennifer Stone, fictional parents David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, and of course, group selfie-taker (and 13 Reasons Why producer) Selena Gomez.
The series followed the adventures of the New York-based sandwich shop-owning Russo family as the three siblings — Justin, Alex, and Max — completed their wizard training (and had all manners of shenanigans) in order to one day compete to become the Family Wizard and keep all their powers.
See photos from the reunion above.