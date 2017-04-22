Rosario Dawson says no Claire Temple in The Punisher

Marvel’s The Punisher is already missing one common thread of the Defenders universe: Claire Temple. According to Rosario Dawson, the nurse and pupil of Colleen Wing won’t appear in the Netflix spin-off.

“At the end of the day, it’s really hard to get all of those casts together,” she explained to Collider during an interview for her latest movie, Unforgettable. “For The Defenders, it was difficult to get everybody together. People are busy! There are so many times where I really want it to happen. I really wanted to do a cameo on The Punisher, but it doesn’t always work that way.”

Dawson first appeared as Claire in Daredevil season 1 and she returned for every subsequent show. Though she had a single-episode cameo in Jessica Jones, her role was expanded for Daredevil season 2, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Dawson returned to film The Defenders, which features Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Elodie Yung, Jessica Henwick, and more.

The Punisher will be the first of these Hell’s Kitchen-based series to go sans Claire.

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle after introducing the character in Daredevil season 2. Deborah Ann Woll also reprises Karen Page, alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes, Daniel Webber, Jason R. Moore, Paul Schulze, Jaime Ray Newman, and Michael Nathanson.

The series, which continues filming with showrunner Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal), will premiere on Netflix later this year.