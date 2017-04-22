Mike and the Mad Dog tease reunion at Tribeca: 'I think it's possible'

Broadcasting legend Mike Francesa said Friday night that a reunion with his former partner, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, could happen in the future.

“Yes,” Francesa said following the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Mike and the Mad Dog, a forthcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, when asked about the possibility of doing something else with Russo. “I think it’s possible. I really do.”

Francesa and Russo hosted the Mike and the Mad Dog radio show on New York’s WFAN for 19 years until 2008 when Russo left for SiriusXM. Francesa has led his own solo show on WFAN ever since, but he’s leaving the station on Dec. 15 when his contract expires.

“It’s a good time to leave, there’s nothing else to do there that I haven’t done,” Francesa said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I want to do something. And I have to admit, the other day, [Russo] did this thing where he talked about it, where he did this interview. And it’s been brought up a lot since Radio City, and to be honest with you, I don’t know what’s going to happen, in all seriousness. But would I listen if something was brought up about Mike and the Mad Dog, or Mike and the Mad Dog 2.0? Yeah, why not? I think it would be fun. I really do.”

In the years since their split, Francesa and Russo have reunited a handful of times, but not in a permanent capacity. (Last year, the duo hosted a benefit show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.) But speaking to Sports Illustrated earlier this week, Russo said he “would not rule it out” that the pair could reunite on a regular basis. “Maybe on a once-a-week situation,” Russo said, adding that perhaps Francesa could join him on SiriusXM, provided it was something Francesa wanted.

Mike and the Mad Dog debuted in September 1989 on WFAN, New York’s first all-sports station. The two hosts spent the next 19 years bickering about sports with callers and themselves — fights that sometimes spilled over into real life. The Mike and the Mad Dog documentary includes one such battle, over a remote trip to Indianapolis during the NBA playoffs in the mid-90s, which led to the hosts not speaking to each other off-air for months.

After the film’s premiere on Friday, Francesa acknowledged their sometimes contentious relationship — as well as how they’ve each softened in the years since the show’s end.

“I don’t know if it ever changed us while we were together,” Francesa said. “I always knew he was much easier to let something go than I was. If I was set on something, it was not happening. He’ll tell you: if I said it was going to be ‘A,’ it was ‘A’ and that was it. He was much more flexible than I was; I was not flexible at all. So he was clearly, especially early on, much more flexible and much more giving than I was. ‘I’ll give into this, I’ll agree to this.’ I wouldn’t give in. So I was really awful in that regard. He was much more flexible, giving, and he gave more to the relationship than I did. He was a better sport about it. … I was much harder from that regard. But when he would get his back up and get temperamental, you couldn’t talk to him. Not just me. The rest of the station could talk to me, they couldn’t talk to him.” (Of the big fight about the remote broadcast, Francesa admitted, “I was completely wrong, but I didn’t want to go on that remote.”)

Asked what they missed about their show, Russo said it was “the idea that I don’t have a guy sometimes on the air who can challenge me and keep up with me from a sports standpoint. I don’t have that now. I have to rely on the fans to do it, or this guy … you miss the give-and-take of the serious sports discussion.”

“The thing we could reach together isn’t the best that we can do, it’s the best, I think, that anybody has ever done in sports,” Francesa added. “I don’t think there’s ever been anything close to it.”

Mike and the Mad Dog, directed by Daniel H. Forer, airs July 15 on ESPN.