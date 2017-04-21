Tucker Carlson hopes to 'earn that same trust' Fox News viewers had in Bill O'Reilly

Tucker Carlson is officially taking over Bill O’Reilly’s vacated time slot, and he’s hoping he can “earn that same trust” Fox News viewers had in the ousted political commentator.

While the cable news channel had already announced Carlson would be moving to 8 p.m. ET, taking the place of The O’Reilly Factor, the anchor made the news official Friday night, confirming Tucker Carlson Tonight‘s new place on the schedule.

“That is a famous time slot, and for good reason,” he said. “For 20 years, you’ve trusted Bill O’Reilly to be straight with you, to tell you what others won’t tell you. We hope to earn that same trust. We’re going to try as hard as we can.”

Fox News dismissed O’Reilly Wednesday following numerous sexual harassment allegations, which resulted in public backlash and dozens of advertisers pulling ads from his top-rated cable show.

Carlson’s first guest in the new position will be Caitlyn Jenner, who has recently had an about-face in regards to her support of President Trump due to his stance on transgender rights.

Watch video of Carlson’s message below.