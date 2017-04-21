Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

So is Abby now in the clear on Scandal? — Tina

Not even close. Even though Huck survived his ordeal, everyone at OPA is still very upset. “They leave that ish lingering,” Darby Stanchfield says. “I don’t even know the answer to that yet and I’m sweating it. I wake up with night sweats wondering what’s going to happen when Huck finds out. One thing I can tell you is after this moment of forgiveness where Olivia puts her hand on Abby’s and there’s finally a moment of connection, that’s not the end-all, be-all; it’s not resolved, it’s incredibly messy for Abby. She is in a true gray area with everyone at the White House and OPA.”

Anything Arrow? — Jordan

The finale is going to bring the show full circle to what we saw in the pilot — and more! Here’s what EP Wendy Mericle tells me: “We’ve managed to hopefully stick the landing on it in a cool way that allows us to see both some of the moments right before we first met Oliver in the pilot, where he launched that flaming arrow and it lit up that signal fire, and also maybe a little bit after as well, some of the more emotional moments that we never got to see in the pilot.”

Will Team S.H.I.E.L.D. get out of the Framework soon on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — Haley

Now that May has helped give Daisy her powers in the Framework, the duo will be forced to team up to take Hydra down — but whether they trust each other is another question. “We really see May and Daisy working together again,” Chloe Bennet previews. “It feels kind of old-school because the aesthetic is definitely something of the first season because of the hair, but we have May finally realizing that there’s something bigger than the Framework and having that gut intuition. It’s a really fun May-Skye reunion, save-the-day episode, which was really fun for us to shoot because we haven’t done that in a while. Obviously, it’s not as easy as that seems, but it’s going to be an interesting little fun episode for fans who’ve been loyal since season 1.”

Scoop on the NCIS finale? — Marcus

When Gibbs and some of the team head to Paraguay on a mission, Gibbs makes a life-changing decision that will affect the three of them, leading to a major cliffhanger. “‘The finale is a big action episode,” EP George Schenck says. Adds EP Frank Cardea: “And you will not want to miss the last five minutes.”

Anything you can tease about the Final Battle on Once Upon a Time? — Seamus

The wand shard that Hook brought back from Neverland will play a pivotal role in the Finale Battle. “Tiger Lily has played a key role in what’s going to be happening between the Black Fairy and all of our characters, especially Emma,” EP Adam Horowitz says. “That little bit of help she gave is going to be really important.” Plus: Someone will make a big sacrifice during Sunday’s episode in a bid to take down the Black Fairy.

Any Blacklist scoop on the rest of the Post Office? — Helen

Ressler’s vendetta against Laurel Hitchin will come back in a big way soon. “Ressler has something that’s been lingering over him for the past year,” EP Jon Bokenkamp says. “The story that we realize is not finished, and one that is haunting him is the death of Reven Wright, and his ongoing feud with Laurel Hitchin, who is obviously a part of this international cabal. So Ressler has an itch that really needs to be scratched, and he’s going to find himself in a very uncomfortable place.”

I’m totally more into the parents’ storyline on Riverdale. Is that weird? — Cressa

Not at all, and you’ll be delighted to hear that we’ll be learning many more secrets about their past in the coming episodes. “There are still some huge ones, huge secrets to come in the last two or three [episodes]; kind of game-changing secrets, I would say,” EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says. “There’s more of that in the stretch from [episodes] 11-13; you just get deeper and deeper into the swamp of secrets.”

Will Caleb interact with anyone else on Quantico? — Andrew

Don’t worry: Caleb (Graham Rogers) will meet the rest of the task force — and he’ll have interactions with everyone from season 1. “It was totally about [connecting him with] Clay and Shelby, but we made sure he had moments with everybody,” EP Josh Safran says. “It’s so easy to write for Graham… Everyone was happy to see him.” And if that’s not enough reassurance, here’s one more tidbit: You’ll see Caleb sing in Monday night’s episode — and not just sing because he feels like singing. The tune will play a part in the task force’s new plan to take down the collaborators Sebastian named.

Any new scoop on Blindspot? — Barbara

As I revealed in my exclusive first look, Jane and Weller go through a lie detector test that will force them to confront their feelings for one another, but it will also lead to the duo making some questionable choices. And they’re not the only ones who find themselves in big trouble during the return hour. Two words: Ruh-roh.

I saw Patti Murin is headed to Broadway to play Anna in Frozen. What does that mean for her character — and Nina’s relationship with Will — on Chicago Med? — Maria

While it’s great news for the actress, it’s probably not so much for the couple. “[Murin] has been a great addition to the cast, but she is not going to be available in the same way and we thought it was time to progress [Nina and Will’s] relationship,” EP Andrew Schneider says. “There are fundamental issues and problems in that relationship, and the tension that’s been building in that relationship — it will come to a head in the finale.” As for whether or not that will forward things between Will and Natalie, “there’s hope and there’s possibility,” Schneider teases.

This week in TV: Getting more and more excited about Once Upon a Time‘s musical wedding episode!

That’s a wrap on this week’s Spoiler Room. Be sure to email your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com or tweet them to @NatalieAbrams.

Additional reporting by Breanne L. Heldman and Shirley Li.