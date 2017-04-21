It’s a good day to be a Shadowhunters fan. The cast of the Freeform series announced the season 3 renewal — 20 more episodes — via Facebook Live on Friday.

The fantasy drama series — based on the paranormal romance novels, The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare — follows Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) as she learns she’s a Shadowhunter (a human with angelic blood who protects others from demons), joins up with other gifted humans, and learns about her previously undiscovered powers.

The show is headed into the second half of its sophomore season on June 5 where we’ll find out what happened after the winter finale’s epic NYC showdown between the Shadowhunters and the Downworlders that left both groups reeling. According to the network, the rift between the two sides grows wider as “friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide.” Also, look out for a new Shadowhunter named Sebastian (Game of Thrones‘ Will Tudor) to join the story.

Watch the cast make the announcement — and reveal a bit more about what’s to come in the series — below: