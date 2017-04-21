When Rick and Morty surprise-returned for its third season earlier this month, it immediately inspired a movement, with fans of the show begging/pleading/demanding that McDonald’s bring back its Mulan-inspired Szechuan sauce. A packet of the dipping sauce reportedly just sold on Ebay for $15,000, simultaneously proving that the Adult Swim series is a cultural force and that the economy is insane.

Fans of the show looking for a slightly less expensive kick can look forward to Titan Books’ Rick and Morty – Official Coloring Book. The book, which includes iconic scenes and characters from the show, promises fans a hyper-detailed coloring experience, ideal for mad scientists with a laboratory full of colored pencils, crayons, markers, or even watercolors if you want to take a walk on the wild side.

Rick and Morty – Official Coloring Book arrives in stores in August, but EW is excited to exclusively reveal the cover of the book. Expect Meeseeks, Plumbuses, and more wonders and horrors from every known universe.