Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Here's a first look at the official Rick and Morty coloring book

@DarrenFranich

Posted on

Adult Swim

When Rick and Morty surprise-returned for its third season earlier this month, it immediately inspired a movement, with fans of the show begging/pleading/demanding that McDonald’s bring back its Mulan-inspired Szechuan sauce. A packet of the dipping sauce reportedly just sold on Ebay for $15,000, simultaneously proving that the Adult Swim series is a cultural force and that the economy is insane.

Fans of the show looking for a slightly less expensive kick can look forward to Titan Books’ Rick and Morty – Official Coloring Book. The book, which includes iconic scenes and characters from the show, promises fans a hyper-detailed coloring experience, ideal for mad scientists with a laboratory full of colored pencils, crayons, markers, or even watercolors if you want to take a walk on the wild side.

Titan Books

Rick and Morty – Official Coloring Book arrives in stores in August, but EW is excited to exclusively reveal the cover of the book. Expect Meeseeks, Plumbuses, and more wonders and horrors from every known universe.

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments