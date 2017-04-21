Balki and Cousin Larry of Perfect Strangers reunited after 24 years

Perfect Strangers costars Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker haven’t been, uh, perfect strangers to one another since their popular sitcom concluded 24 years ago, but they also hadn’t appeared together in public until just this week.

Ahead of their weekend appearance at the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey, the TGIF alumni reunited for an interview with the New York radio station 106.7 Lite FM and reminisced about their work together.

Running from 1986 to 1993, Perfect Strangers centered on the zany friendship of strait-laced Chicago resident Larry Appleton (Linn-Baker) and his distant European cousin Balki Bartokomous (Pinchot).

To hear the actors tell it, they struck up an instant chemistry, one that couldn’t be replicated in subsequent screen projects.

“We read each other’s minds,” Pinchot said. “The first time I did a comedy without Mark, it was like when they take a person who’s sightless and they move the furniture. I was like, ‘What? Where’s the guy that reads my mind?'”

“We heard the same music,” Linn-Baker added. “We both had the same ideas of what was funny.”

The duo also pledged to film themselves reprising their famous Dance of Joy in the near future, once they’ve taken proper precautions.

“We’ll need spotters and knee braces,” Linn-Baker said.

Watch the video above for more from Pinchot and Linn-Baker.