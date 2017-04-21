Watch a pre-Star Wars Mark Hamill in the 1977 sitcom Eight Is Enough

Mark Hamill became an international star with his breakout role in 1977’s Star Wars, so it’s no wonder that his exploits in the galaxy far, far away overshadowed a budding sitcom opportunity. But now, 40 years later, Hamill fans can watch the future Luke Skywalker playing a more down-to-earth role in the pilot episode of Eight Is Enough.

Streaming now on the Warner Archive, the family dramedy starred Dick Van Patten and Diana Hyland as a Sacramento couple raising eight children. In the pilot episode, Hamill portrayed eldest son David Bradford, who considered striking out on his own after a disagreement with his family.

In a real-life parallel, Hamill pushed to exit the series so he could focus on his movie career. (He was ultimately replaced by Grant Goodeve, who stuck around for the show’s five seasons.)

Check out a clip of Hamill in the Eight Is Enough pilot above.