Will this be the year the five broadcast networks find the next big thing?

While there’s a good chance you’ll never see most of what lies ahead, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC are on the precipice of deciding the fates of roughly 70 pilots in contention for the 2017–18 television season.

Ahead of the frenzy that is upfronts, EW has compiled the full list of the potential shows in contention, from Marvel’s new ABC super drama Inhumans and Fox’s not X-Men (but totally X-Men) project to Jason Katims’ high school musical, The CW’s Dynasty reboot, and new comedies starring Lauren Graham, Eva Longoria, and Carol Burnett. Which will get picked up? Which will end up on the cutting room floor? Weigh in with your guesses in the comments below. (All show descriptions provided by the respective networks.)

ABC

DRAMA

The Crossing

Refugees from a war-torn country start showing up to seek asylum in a small American town. Only the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, a federal agent, and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive this allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center.

Team: Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will write and executive-produce with Jason Reed.

Cast: Sandrine Holt, Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez, Jay Karnes, Marcuis Harris, Tommy Bastow, Simone Kessel, Bailey Skodje, Rick Gomez, Kelley Missal, Rob Campbell, John D’Leo, Grant Harvey, Luc Roderique.

Deception

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. He’ll become the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation and trap criminals and spies by using deception.

Team: Chris Fedak will write and executive-produce with Martin Gero, David Kwong, and Greg Berlanti.

Cast: Jack Cutmore-Scott, Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Ilfenesh Hadera, Justin Chon, Vinnie Jones, Laila Robins.

Doomsday

In the aftermath of 9/11, the U.S. government instituted a secret think tank composed of the most creative minds in science and entertainment, tasked solely with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. The ideas they invented were so dangerous that the list was sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book occurs, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Team: Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd will write and executive-produce with Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz.

Cast: Dan Byrd, Jack Davenport, Rochelle Aytes, Rachelle Lefevre, Taye Diggs, Claire Holt, Justin Chatwin.

The Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to win over his skeptical colleagues and save the lives of the patients he deeply cares for.

Team: David Shore will write and executive-produce.

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Hill Harper, Irene Keng, Beau Garrett.

The Gospel of Kevin

A one-hour dramedy about the divorced, depressed, and unemployed Kevin (Jason Ritter), who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.

Team: Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will write and executive-produce.

Cast: Jason Ritter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Cristela Alonzo, Chloe East, Dustin Ybarra, India de Beaufort, J. August Richards.

Inhumans (straight-to-series)

The new Marvel project will explore the adventure of Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and the royal family.

Team: Scott Buck will write and executive-produce with Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

Cast: Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Iwan Rheon, Ken Leung, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Mike Moh, Sonya Blamores, Ellen Woglom.

Las Reinas

Detective Alex De La Reina (Daniella Alonso) is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

Team: Dean Georgaris will write and executive-produce with Mark Gordon.

Cast: Daniella Alonso, Sonia Braga, Shalim Ortiz, Matthew Davis, Amanda Warren, John Corbett, Eric Winter.

Salamander

A brilliant but misanthropic engineer recruits a skeptical Homeland Security agent to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that may be linked to a greater conspiracy.

Team: Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, and Scott Rosenberg will write and executive-produce.

Cast: Allison Miller, John Leguizamo, Neil Sandilands, Larenz Tate, Elaine Tan, Treat Williams, Victor Williams, Karine Vanasse, Michael Cerveris, Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Eric Bogosian, Josh Boone.

The Trustee

In this fun, female buddy cop dramedy, a driven but stubborn detective finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, a larger than life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Though these two have completely opposing views on crime and punishment, a highly entertaining and successful partnership is born.

Team: Jay Scherick and David Ronn will write and executive-produce with Elizabeth Banks and Michael Engler.

Cast: Meaghan Rath, Micheal Cudlitz, Laverne Cox, Gail Bean, Lance Gross, L. Scott Caldwell, Trevor Lerner, Berto Colon, Tim Kang, David Warshofsky.

Unit Zero

A one-hour action-dramedy that follows Jackie Fink (Toni Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Overlooked in the workplace, their invisibility makes them perfect for the CIA’s most covert missions.

Team: Lindsey Shockley will write and executive-produce with Kenya Barris.

Cast: Toni Collette, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Matthew Le Nevez, Rob Huebel, Dana Powell, Ayden Mayeri, Parvesh Cheena, Peter Cambor.

Untitled Marc Cherry Project

Ruby Adair (Reba McEntire), the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, Kentucky, finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific act. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this Southern Gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.

Team: Marc Cherry will write and executive-produce with Reba McEntire, Sabrina Wind, Mindy Schultheis, and Michael Hanel.

Cast: Reba McEntire, Ben Esler, Natalie Hall, Amanda Detmer, Will Buie Jr., Ryan McPartlin, Saidah Ekulona, Emily Rose, Saamer Usmani, W. Earl Brown, Roslyn Ruff, Jack Coleman.

Untitled Paul William Davies Project

Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, a.k.a. “The Mother Court,” this legal drama follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution — as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.

Team: Paul William Davies will write and executive-produce with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Cast: Britne Oldford, Lyndon Smith, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Rege-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Anna Deavere Smith.

COMEDY

Charlie Foxtrot

Captain Charlie Taylor (Jason Biggs), a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg, promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.

Team: Sam Sklaver will write and executive-produce with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Cast: Jason Biggs, Ana Ortiz, Swoosie Kurtz, Madalyn Horcher, Nicolas Cantu, Robert Baker, Erik Griffin, Geoff Stults, Meera Robit Kumbhani.

The Goldbergs Spin-off

A Goldbergs spin-off set in the ’90s, following two high school teachers (Bryan Callen, Tim Meadows) who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school.

Team: Adam Goldberg and Marc Firek will write and executive-produce with Dough Robinson and Seth Gordon.

Cast: Bryan Callen, Tim Meadows, Nia Long, Rachel Crow, Summer Parker, Wendi McLendon-Covery, Missi Pyle, Ana Gasteyer.

Household Name

This multi-camera comedy follows a family who has an opportunity to buy the house of their dreams but under extremely abnormal circumstances: They must live with the previous owner, an eccentric, larger-than-life actress (Carol Burnett).

Team: Michael Saltzman will write and executive-produce with Amy Poehler, Brooke Posch, Carol Burnett, Dave Becky, and Michael Pelmont.

Cast: Carol Burnett, Timothy Omundson, Matt Oberg, Mary Holland, Zoe Anne Pessin, Maverick Thompson.

Jalen vs. Everybody

A half-hour, single-camera comedy following former NBA player and current ESPN personality Jalen Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad.

Team: Nahnatchka Khan will write and executive-produce with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Mandy Summers, and Jalen Rose.

Cast: Jalen Rose, Anna Maria Horsford, Marla Gibbs, Kelly Jenrette, Rich Sommer, Campbell Williams, Kyan Samuels, Laysla de Oliveira, Jessica McKenna.

Libby & Malcolm

A blended family comedy about two polar-opposite political pundits (Felicity Huffman, Courtney B. Vance) who fall in love despite all odds and form an insta-family as well as a work partnership.

Team: Kenya Barris and Vijal Patel will write and executive-produce with Felicity Huffman, Courtney B. Vance, and Brian Dobbins.

Cast: Felicity Huffman, Courtney B. Vance, Sayeed Shahidi, Monique Green, Jahi Winston, Caitlin McGee, James Lesure.

Losing It

A single-camera, half-hour comedy about three adult siblings and their parents who – between their minds, their marriages, their freedom, and life – are all losing it in different ways.

Team: DJ Nash will write and executive-produce with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Cast: Jon Cryer, Gerald McRaney, Sam Huntington, Natalie Morales, Sharon Lawrence, Camille Chen, Bresha Webb.

The Mayor

After an outspoken, idealistic rapper runs for office as a publicity stunt and actually gets elected, he surprises everyone (including himself) when he has a natural knack for the job and slowly transforms City Hall.

Team: Jeremy Bronson will write and executive-produce with Daveed Diggs, Jamie Tarses, and James Griffiths.

Cast: Brandon Michael Hall, Lea Michele, Bernard David Jones, Marcel Spears, Yvette Nicole Brown, David Spade.

Raised by Wolves

Based on the U.K. series, the comedy follows Sheila Gable, a tough mother struggling to support her five opinionated, eccentric kids on a shoestring budget in a Midwestern town.

Team: Diablo Cody will write and executive-produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, Caroline Leddy, and original series creators Caitlin Moran and Caroline Moran.

Cast: Georgia King, Craig T. Nelson, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Cooper Friedman, Lulu Wilson, Isabella Alvarez, Talia Jackson.

Splitting Up Together

Based upon the original Danish series created by Mette Heeno, Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple whose relationship is reignited by their divorce.

Team: Emily Kapnek will write and executive-produce with Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen, and Hella Joof.

Cast: Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Van Crosby, Sander Combs, Geoff Pierson, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Kelsey Asbille.

Start Up

Based on the podcast of the same name, the project follows Alex Schuman (Zach Braff), an inquisitive journalist, husband, and father who dives headfirst into the brave new world of entrepreneurship when he quits his stable job and starts his own business.

Team: Matt Tarses will write and executive-produce with Zach Braff, John Davis, and John Fox.

Cast: Zach Braff, Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Michael Imperioli, Elisha Heig, Audyssie James, Austin Pendleton, Chris Sacca as himself.

Untitled Single Dad Project

An intellectual but emotionally challenged single dad moves to Queens with his two young daughters and forms an unlikely family with the other residents in their apartment building.

Team: Dannah Phirman and Danielle Schneider will write and executive-produce with Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Cast: Rob Riggle, Abagail Riggle, Reagan Rundus, Lombardo Boyar, Amy Hill, Gary Anthony Williams, Anne Bedian, Stephanie Cood.

This year’s upfronts take place between now and May 18