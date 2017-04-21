Chelsea Handler trashes 'unf---able' Steve Bannon

In the first months of the Trump administration, many critics have complained that White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon wields outsize influence, and even serves as a sort of shadow president. Now in the wake of reports that Bannon is locked in a power struggle with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, comedian Chelsea Handler has offered her profane take on Bannon’s true role in the West Wing.

“Now that Bannon’s bloated, gin-soaked face is on the chopping block, I finally understand why Trump likes having him around,” Handler said on this week’s episode of Chelsea. “He’s Trump’s DUFF: designated ugly fat friend. Next to Bannon, Trump seems slightly less unf‑‑‑able.”

Speaking to the White House infighting, Handler added, “Trump told Bannon and Kushner [that] if they don’t take care of this, he will — which means he’s going to go golfing and let someone else figure it out.”

Handler, who kicked off the second season of her Netflix talk show last Friday, has emerged as a vocal Trump detractor. She recently told EW, “Watching this administration go down and fall apart at the seams is one of the most enjoyable times of my life. Because he’s such a bad person, and the people who are around him are so bad. To watch bad people get their comeuppance is a really, really satisfying feeling.”

Watch Handler go to town in the clip above.