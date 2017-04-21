First Listen: Betsy Beers, The Catch stars on that secret affair

Every other week, executive producer Betsy Beers goes behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed — and EW will have an exclusive first listen of the latest episode.

This week, Beers catches up with The Catch stars Sonya Walger and Jay Hayden, who tease what’s next for Margot and Danny’s secret affair, share behind-the-scenes secrets of how the duo tried to hide their relationship from Ben (Peter Krause), and divulge how their respective spouses react to their love scenes on the show.

The Catch airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.