Bull: Here's a first look at Buffy star Eliza Dushku as an uber-lawyer

David Giesbrecht/CBS

Bull is ready to have some Faith!

In May, Eliza Dushku will join the action as super attorney J.P. Nunnelly, and EW has an exclusive first look.

Dushku — perhaps best known for playing Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel — plays a courtroom fixer who is brought on by Bull (Michael Weatherly) to represent Benny Colon (series regular Freddy Rodriguez), who’s going on trial for prosecutorial misconduct. In exchange for defending Benny, Nunnelly pushes Bull to consult for her on future cases. A new partnership, perhaps?

Dushku’s three-episode arc begins May 9.

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

 