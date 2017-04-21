Anne Hathaway, James Corden perform the soundtrack to a romantic comedy

Selena Gomez, Jason Mraz, Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me,” and Celine Dion? Yup, these are the essentials for a rom-com movie soundtrack. They’re also the building blocks for James Corden‘s latest musical bit with Anne Hathaway on The Late Late Show.

Performing a medley of 12 songs one typically hears in rom-coms and bouncing between nine different sets without cuts, Corden and Hathaway created a generic rom-com story for the late-show audience on Thursday night. It begins as a single Hathaway sings Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” until she bumps into Corden in an elevator. He performs a snippet of Doris Troy’s “Just One Look” before getting frisky with Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself.”

Racing through the honeymoon phase of a relationship with “Kiss Me” and Mraz’s “I’m Yours,” they end up with a scorned Hathaway belting “All By Myself” with a glass of wine and jetting off to the airport to get away from it all to the sounds of “Leaving On a Jet Plane.”

And now for the making-up moment: Corden runs to Hathaway for the touching reunion with “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

Watch the story play out in the clip above.