Younger picked up for fifth season, plus more TV Land renewals

With a couple months to go before Darren Star’s (Sex and the City) latest hit Younger returns for its fourth season,TV Land has already renewed the show for a fifth season, ordering 12 episodes for 2018.

Season 3 left fans with a couple cliffhangers after Josh (Nico Tortorella) — on the verge of proposing to Liza (Sutton Foster) — saw her kissing her boss, Charles (Peter Hermann). What Josh didn’t see was Liza stopping the romantic advance, but it wasn’t enough to stop him from ending their relationship. Adding more drama to Liza’s life, she made a bombshell reveal to Kelsey (Hilary Duff), admitting she’s not who her co-worker and friend believed her to be.

TV Land also announced that Teachers, another female-driven comedy, starring The Katydids is getting a third season with a 20-episode order. Season 3, like Younger, is slated to premiere in 2018. The latter half of season 2 will be back this fall.

In January, prior to its debut in March, TV Land gave an early season 2 renewal to Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone’s comedy Nobodies — starring Groundlings veterans Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras.

Season 4 of Younger premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. ET, and Nobodies airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.