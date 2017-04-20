The X-Files returns! Fox orders 10-episode event series

The truth is still out there…

Fox has ordered a second installment of The X-Files event series, the network announced Thursday.

The new 10-episode installment will feature David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively, while creator Chris Carter will be back as an executive producer.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” said David Madden, president of Fox. “And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

The series, which originally debuted in September 1993 for a nine-season run, returned in 2016 for a six-episode revival that drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers, becoming last season’s No. 2 broadcast drama.

The news of another installment comes as no real surprise. At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Madden told reporters that while the deal-making is “complex” on the show due to the schedules of Duchovny and Anderson, the network expected “to have an announcement shortly.” Madden also noted there would likely be more episodes — true to his word, there will be 10 hours, versus the first installment’s six.

Production on The X-Files is set to begin in summer, with the event series airing sometime during the 2017-2018 season.