Sharpen thy wit, TNT's Shakespeare series will premiere in July

To celebrate the birthday of that little-known writer William Shakespeare (Sunday, April 23), TNT has released the premiere date and a new trailer for its upcoming series, Will.

The TNT show, which stars newcomer Laurie Davidson as the Elizabethan writer and travels back in time to the explore Shakespeare’s early days on the playwriting circuit, is set to premiere on July 10.

The trailer depicts the Bard as a rather rowdy young man who spends his time wooing ladies, penning plays, and “making up words.” There are also cannon explosions, contemporary tunes, and colorful costumes, so it seems young Will is having quite the raucous time — all in the name of creative genius, of course. Here’s hoping Davidson (as Shakespeare) is right when he says, “To wing our way to heaven, all we need are words.”

Will also stars Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga) as Shakespeare’s main rival and fellow poet Christopher Marlowe and Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as the notorious investigator and torturer Richard Topcliffe.

Watch the trailer above and catch more of Will and pals when the series premieres on July 10 at 9 p.m. on TNT.