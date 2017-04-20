Meet the terrible anchors of NBC’s Great News

Lower-third chyron puns are no longer the silliest thing on cable news.

Meet Chuck Pierce and Portia Scott-Griffith, the lead anchors at MMN’s flagship (or flagship-adjacent) nightly news program, The Breakdown. Portia (Nicole Richie) is the millennial whisperer, proudly en vogue with her finger always on the pulse, while pompous veteran Chuck (John Michael Higgins) frequently needs to keep his in check.

The stars of NBC’s Great News — ambitious producer Katie (Briga Heelan) and her intern mother Carol (Andrea Martin) — may admirably try to climb the corporate ladder, but it’s only to reach the gossamer peak where Chuck and Portia, the king and queen bee of MMN, reign.

In the interest of getting to know the friendly-ish faces who will be breaking news to the nation, NBC has released a little preview of what makes Chuck and Portia tick. As you’ll see above, it’s less ‘divine sweet mystery of life’ and more ‘time bomb.’

Great News premieres April 25 on NBC.