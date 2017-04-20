Why T.I. decided to bring his hit reality show to an end

Watch this full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available here and on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Rapper T.I. has been making headlines recently with his announcement of a Hustle Gang spring tour and the news that the current season of VH1’s hit reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, will be its last. The show, which has followed the lives of T.I., Tiny, and their seven children, will conclude with its 100th episode this month.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly: The Show, the Atlanta rapper explained why they were bringing the hit show to a close after six successful seasons.

“The family, Zonnique, Domani, even Major, they’re kind of entering a new phase of life where they want to do their own thing,” T.I. said. “They don’t want their time imposed upon. All of us, we just want to get our business back a little bit.”

T.I. also talked his upcoming American leg of the Hustle Gang Tour, and his shift to developing and producing films, including a project set in Atlanta co-starring him and Mike Epps. The rapper says he is passionate about telling stories about his home town. “Atlanta has yet to find its set of stories that will support the culture of the city,” he said. “There are so many films being shot in Atlanta that for us to not have these stories being told, our way, from our perspective within our culture, it’s about time.”

Watch the full clip above.