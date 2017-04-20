NFL releases full 2017 TV schedule

The NFL is still more than four months away from kicking off, but fans can now start setting their calendars, as the league announced its full 2017 season schedule on Thursday.

While the match-ups have been known since January, the times and dates of all the games are now official. The season will get underway on Thursday, Sept. 7, with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.

The opening weekend also features the New York Giants visiting division rival Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. On Monday, Sept. 11, ESPN continues its tradition of an opening season Monday Night Football doubleheader with the New Orleans Saints traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings, followed by the Denver Broncos hosting the newly-minted Los Angeles Chargers.

This year, Amazon joins the fold, serving as the streaming home for Thursday Night Football.

See the full primetime schedule below.

Thursday Night Football

Week 1 (Sept. 7): Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (NBC)

Week 2 (Sept. 14): Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)

Week 3 (Sept. 21): Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (NFL Network)

Week 4 (Sept. 28): Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 5 (Oct. 5): New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 6 (Oct. 12): Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 7 (Oct. 19): Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 8 (Oct. 26): Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 9 (Nov. 2): Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (NFL Network)

Week 10 (Nov. 9): Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 11 (Nov. 16): Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 12: (Nov. 20): New York Giants at Washington Redskins (NBC)

Week 13 (Nov. 30): Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 14 (Dec. 7): New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 15 (Dec. 12): Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday Night Football (All on NBC)

Week 1 (Sept. 10): New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 (Sept. 17): Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 (Sept. 24): Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Week 6 (Oct. 15): New York Giants at Denver Broncos

Week 7 (Oct. 22): Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Week 8 (Oct. 29): Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Week 10 (Nov. 12): New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Week 11 (Nov. 19): Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 12 (Nov. 26): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13 (Dec. 3): Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

Week 14 (Dec. 10): Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 (Dec. 17): Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders

Week 16 (Dec. 23): Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Week 17 (Dec. 31): TBD

Monday Night Football (All on ESPN)

Week 1 (Sept. 11): New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Week 3 (Sept. 25): Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Week 4 (Oct. 2): Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 (Oct. 9): Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Week 6 (Oct. 16): Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Week 7 (Oct. 23): Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 (Oct. 30): Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 (Nov. 6): Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers,

Week 10 (Nov. 13): Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Week 11 (Nov. 20): Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Week 12 (Nov. 27): Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Week 13 (Dec. 4): Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14 (Dec. 11): New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Week 15 (Dec. 18): Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16 (Dec. 25): Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles