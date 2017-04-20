Doctor Strange filmmaker to direct Locke & Key pilot for Hulu

Hulu announced Thursday that it has ordered a pilot for a drama series adaptation of comic Locke & Key from writer Joe Hill. The pilot will be directed by Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson, while producer Carlton Cuse of Lost and Bates Motel fame will serve as showrunner. The project is executive produced by Cuse, Derrickson, and Lindsey Springer. Hill is the writer of the original comic, which is illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez.

Locke & Key is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them.

A pilot for a proposed Locke & Key TV show was previously produced by Fox during the 2010-11 development season but did not go to series.