Kathy Bates tokes up Netflix's Disjointed teaser

Netflix has a special 4/20 surprise for subscribers: Kathy Bates getting stoned.

The American Horror Story actress stars in Disjointed, a new comedy about a family-run marijuana dispensary, and the first teaser has sparked up with the premiere date. Bates, playing a lifelong cannabis advocate, emerges in a cloud of smoke as Aug. 25 flashes on the screen.

Season 1 of the half-hour comedy, consisting of 20 episodes, centers on Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Bates) who realizes her dream of running a dispensary in the Los Angeles area with “three budtenders, her 20-something son, and a deeply troubled security guard.” And, of course, they’re all pretty high most of the time.

Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men) executive produced and wrote Disjointed with former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum. Chris Redd, Tone Bell, Aaron Moten, Michael Trucco, Elizabeth Ho, and Dougie Baldwin help round out the cast.

“Happy 420!” Bates tweeted on Thursday.

Watch the premiere announcement teaser in the video above.

Correction: An earlier version of this article listed Jessica Lu among the cast, though she was replaced on the series by Elizabeth Ho.