Ready for your first look at Game of Thrones season 7? HBO has just released 15 official photos shot during the season. The images show characters’ new costumes and glimpses at some fresh settings. Included are Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and more.

