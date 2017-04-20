Watch Fox News anchors make suggestive comments in vicious supercut

The day after Bill O’Reilly was officially dismissed from Fox News, The Daily Show has posted an acerbic video featuring male hosts on the network making suggestive comments to women on air.

Among the personalities shown in the supercut, titled “Fox News anchor audition,” is Tucker Carlson, who is slated to slide into O’Reilly’s vacated (and coveted) 8 p.m. time slot. In the video, Carlson is seen telling Lauren Duca, “You should stick to thigh-high boots; you’re better at that.”

The video also features Brian Kilmeade suggesting his fellow anchors “get naked,” Geraldo Rivera jumping on top of a woman, and several clips of The Five‘s Bob Beckel, who at one point says to cohost Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is holding a carrot, “You look like you can handle those things.”

LEAKED: Fox News 8pm anchor audition tape. pic.twitter.com/k7JHKSDgAt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 20, 2017

O’Reilly’s ouster came after advertisers boycotted his show following the revelation of multiple sexual harassment allegations against the host.

