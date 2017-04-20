From Law & Order to Chicago: Dick Wolf’s shows by the numbers

It’s probably difficult to remember a time when a Dick Wolf show wasn’t on the air — in fact, the Law & Order creator’s shows have been on, in some form or another, since the late 1980s. And so, in his honor, Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company, is taking a good look at the mega-producer’s impressive career.

Having gotten his start writing and producing for procedural shows in the ’80s like Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice, Wolf grew to become a television titan at NBC, with Law & Order becoming the longest-running hourlong show in history and spawning several spinoffs. Now, his Chicago-based franchise involves four different series, and he still has several in the pipeline. His new series for USA, Inside the FBI: New York, premieres on April 27, and Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders is well underway at NBC.

For an overview of Wolf’s historic career in television, watch the video above.