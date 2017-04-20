Chicago P.D. first look: Tracy Spiridakos makes her debut

Tracy Spiridakos is heading to Chicago P.D. — and EW has the exclusive first look at her debut.

The Revolution and Bates Motel alum will recur on the NBC cop drama as Hailey Upton, a detective in robbery homicide who butts heads with Voight (Jason Beghe) when she tries to take over a crime scene following a bank robbery. But Upton will also be shocked when she crosses paths with Platt (Amy Morton), who has ties to her past.

Chicago P.D. returns to NBC on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET, while Spiridakos makes her debut in the May 3 episode.