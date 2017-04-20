Caitlyn Jenner clarifies gay marriage comments

Caitlyn Jenner wants to clear the air. Still feeling the heat from comments she made about same-sex marriage to Ellen DeGeneres, the reality star reiterated to Diane Sawyer in a pre-taped interview for 20/20, “I am 100 percent behind gay marriage. Let’s clear that up right now.”

In 2015, Jenner appeared on Ellen and said, “I’m a traditionalist. … I kinda like tradition and it’s always been a man and a woman.” Though, she said her position on same-sex marriage evolved since transitioning. “As time has gone on, I think a lot of people on this issue have really changed their thinking here to, ‘I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness.’ That’s not my job, okay? If that word — ‘marriage’ — is really, really that important to you, I can go with it.”

DeGeneres later appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show as many members of the LGBTQ community were baffled by Jenner’s comments.

“I said, ‘You’re wanting people to understand and accept you — this is like, really confusing to people. And you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage,’” DeGeneres explained. “She goes, ‘Well if the word marriage is that important.’ It is. That’s the word. We want the same thing.”

Jenner later released a statement on her website, stating, “Like many people, there was a time when I didn’t realize how important it is for gay couples to have the right to get married. But after hearing from my gay friends and learning more about the hardships they faced because of discrimination, it became clear to me that everyone should be able to marry the person they love.”

In the below clip for 20/20, Jenner stands by her statements that same-sex marriage was an evolving process at the time of her initial comments, but “get it straight, I am all for it.”

Sawyer’s interview with Jenner will air on 20/20 Friday night at 10 p.m. EST.