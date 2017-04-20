Here's some 4/20 programming we highly recommend watching

With the legalization of marijuana continuing to spread across the country and weed culture further ingraining itself into film and television, networks have baked up quite the 4/20 schedule.

On the unofficial weed holiday, channels such as Comedy Central, VH1, and Viceland are providing plenty of 4/20-friendly programming on Thursday, with pot icons Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, and Harold & Kumar all lighting up the small screen.

Among the highlights is a mini-marathon of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, a re-airing of South Park episode “Medicinal Fried Chicken,” two Harold & Kumar films, and Viceland’s “Weed Week.”

Here is a guide to your viewing and munching options (all times ET):

Comedy Central

8:30 p.m. South Park

9 p.m. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

12:00 a.m. Time Traveling Bong

FXX

1 p.m. A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas

3 p.m. This Is the End

5:30 p.m. Ted

Fuse

4 p.m. Fuse Gets Lit

4:20 p.m. Fuse 420 Drive-in: Reefer Madness

Netflix

Now streaming, Lucas Bros: On Drugs

VH1

12 p.m. Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

2:30 p.m. Dude Where’s My Car

4:30 p.m. Dazed and Confused

7 p.m. Knocked Up

Viceland

1 p.m. 420 Special: A Quiz Show

10:30 p.m. F— That’s Delicious: 4/20 Special

11: p.m. Desus & Mero in Los Angeles

Repeats of Weediquette and Bong Appetit airing throughout day