The Twins: Happily Ever After?: Haley and Emily start working for David Hasselhoff

Moving to Los Angeles can be tough, and that’s a lesson that Haley and Emily Ferguson are slowly learning on The Bachelor spin-off The Twins: Happily Ever After? But thankfully, Los Angeles is also filled with strange opportunities to make money, and on the next episode, the twins get an opportunity to do just that by… working for David Hasselhoff?

In the hour, which also features Ashley I. setting up the twins on blind dates, Haley and Emily will try their hands at being personal assistants to Hasselhoff. EW has an exclusive first look at their new job, which apparently involves wearing Baywatch bathing suits.

Find out more below:

Hasselhoff joins The Twins: Happily Ever After? on Monday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.