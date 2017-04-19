The Leftovers is 'bleak' and 'weird' — but also 'deeply affecting'

HBO’s The Leftovers, which frequently alludes to the Bible’s apocalyptic passages, isn’t exactly light viewing. In fact, “You don’t want to watch this right before you go to bed,” says BingeWorthy cohost Touré.

The Leftovers, created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, and Margaret Qualley, among others. The series focuses on a family and their town two years after 2 percent of the world’s population suddenly and inexplicably disappeared.

While Touré admitted to being a fan of “the story of how a cataclysmic global event has this lasting impact on them and disruptively changes society,” he said the show is a bit too “weird” and “heavy” for his liking. “[It’s] just disturbing, it’s unsettling,” he said. “I don’t know if I could live in this Leftovers world; there’s so much anxiety and stress within this.”

His cohost, Jessica Shaw—a recent Leftovers convert—admitted that she initially gave up following the first season because “it was so depressing, and it was so bleak.” But that changed when it came to the intense second season, which moved the series from New York to a mysterious town in Texas. “All you heard after season 2, was like, ‘This is the greatest show, and it’s so moving, and it’s so profound and deeply affecting,'” she said. The series is currently in its third season, and while Shaw agreed with Touré that she “wouldn’t want every show I watch to be like that,” she’s now “mid-binge” and “loving it.”