HBO's Fahrenheit 451 movie casts Creed star Michael B. Jordan

HBO’s adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 has found its stars.

The film based on Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel has cast Creed and Fantastic Four star Michael B. Jordan in the lead role and Boardwalk Empire and Man of Steel veteran Michael Shannon in a key supporting role.

The project “depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed, and ‘firemen’ burn books. Montag (Jordan), a young fireman, forsakes his world, battles his mentor (Shannon), and struggles to regain his humanity.” Though the film is technically in development, it’s now moving toward a production commitment.

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani (99 Homes) will direct as well as co-write the adaptation along with Amir Naderi. The novel has been adapted several times over the years, most notably as a 1966 film by Francois Truffaut.