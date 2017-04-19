Bill O'Reilly saying his own name has been turned into a cover of 'All Star'

Bill O’Reilly may have been fired from Fox News, but he has landed an important guest appearance on Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”

Twitter user Christopher Price took audio of the controversial political commentator saying his own name and has morphed it into an instrumental cover of Smash Mouth’s hit 1999 song.

After 21 years as host of The O’Reilly Factor, O’Reilly was dismissed Wednesday following public backlash and a growing number of sponsors withdrawing support from his show after revelations he and the network’s parent company paid some $13 million in hush money over the years to numerous women pursuing sexual harassment claims against him. Celebrities such as Cher, Stephen King, and long-time O’Reilly foe Ludacris all celebrated the firing on social media.

