Bill O'Reilly officially dumped by Fox News

Bill O’Reilly is no longer a factor for Fox News.

Parent company 21st Century Fox announced Wednesday that the longtime cable news anchor is stepping down from The O’Reilly Factor after 21 years in the wake of a multitude of sexual harassment allegations.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

Tucker Carlson will get O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. slot. starting April 24.

O’Reilly faced a tidal wave of opposition after the New York Times reported on April 1 that he and his network’s parent company paid a total of $13 million in hush money to several women over the years who were pursuing sexual harassment claims against him. Scores of advertisers have pulled their sponsorship from O’Reilly’s top-rated show as a result.

O’Reilly exiting could be a major blow to Fox News. According to the L.A. Times, Fox News could see a ratings decline of 25 percent overall due to his departure. During the first quarter of the year, O’Reilly’s program averaged 4 million viewers.

O’Reilly has been on vacation and was originally scheduled to return on Monday. During his absence, his time slot’s viewership has dropped about 26 percent while guests hosts such as Greg Gutfield, Dana Perino and Eric Bolling filled in. A guest-hosted version of The Factor will continue for the remainder of this week.

This marks the second major on-air talent to leave Fox News in recent months, with rising star Megyn Kelly exiting in January to accept a new morning show gig this fall on NBC.

Fox News first launched a primetime show with O’Reilly in 1996 called The O’Reilly Report. The program was later rebranded The O’Reilly Factor in 1998. The show has aired an estimated 5,321 episodes.