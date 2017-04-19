Celebrities react after Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly

Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News.

Following public backlash and sponsors withdrawing over the revelation of numerous sexual harassment allegations against The O’Reilly Factor host, parent company 21st Century Fox pulled the plug on the network’s most high-profile personality. The news of O’Reilly’s dismissal has been cheered by celebrities on social media as a “win for women” and an “effective signal” to harassers.

Among the famous faces to weigh in on the decision to oust the controversial political commentator were Cher, Jesse Williams, Michael Moore, Ludacris, Mia Farrow, Stephen King, and more. Read some of their reactions below.

A WIN for Women & the Men who Respect them. https://t.co/lXJbyJlfih — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 19, 2017

New book by FOX News: Killing Bill O'Reilly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 19, 2017

3 FAMOUS OLD MEN…ROGER AILELS,

BILL O’REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT‼️ — Cher (@cher) April 19, 2017

BYE chump.

Weak sauce Bill O'reilly been out here sellin' that hard white for far too long on fox news. #OneBattleAmongMany #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/yFc4ZUIF0A — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly

Alex Jones

Rudy Giuliani

Tomi Lahren

Chris Christie People who are having a waaaaaay different 2017 than they expected. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 19, 2017

Fox firing Bill O'Reilly is huge and hopefully sends an effective signal to all guys, however powerful, who harass & maul women — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 19, 2017

Goodbye @oreillyfactor! What a terrible day to be a horrible, old, racist white person. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 19, 2017

I'm certainly a narcissistic actor who loves attention but I take no joy in Bill O'Reilly. He's a disgusting pig & Fox News is still garbage — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 19, 2017

So I'm walking down the street one day, O'Reilly drives by, screeches to a halt, jumps out & starts yelling @ me. Ha! pic.twitter.com/8Iu5TACQP4 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 19, 2017

HATE MAY WIN SOME BATTLES, BUT LOVE WINS IN THE END. YOURS TRULY, LUDA — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 19, 2017

O'Reilly for @PressSec? May I start that rumor? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 19, 2017

Don't worry Bill, at least you can still be president. https://t.co/IL1teiXcPL — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) April 19, 2017

If the public had not pressured advertisers to stay away, O'Reilly would've be back on the air on Monday. Activism works, even with Fox News — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 19, 2017

So #RogerAiles & @OReillyFactor were pushed out for sexual harassment & abuse but ol' dude grabs nether regions & becomes president? Mmkay😒 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 19, 2017

ICYMI @FoxNews has been settling w/ women for YEARS they only cut @oreillyfactor loose because they were losing $$$ #ProfitsOverPeople #MAGA — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 19, 2017

RT if you think I was right this summer about Bill O'Reilly being a coward in every sense of the word… https://t.co/WoViicOqdi — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 19, 2017

Well Bill, I guess we wont be doing it live. 👋🏼 @oreillyfactor pic.twitter.com/NZkCHjFCQv — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) April 19, 2017