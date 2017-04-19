Entertainment Weekly

Celebrities react after Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly

Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News.

Following public backlash and sponsors withdrawing over the revelation of numerous sexual harassment allegations against The O’Reilly Factor host, parent company 21st Century Fox pulled the plug on the network’s most high-profile personality. The news of O’Reilly’s dismissal has been cheered by celebrities on social media as a “win for women” and an “effective signal” to harassers.

Among the famous faces to weigh in on the decision to oust the controversial political commentator were Cher, Jesse Williams, Michael Moore, Ludacris, Mia Farrow, Stephen King, and more. Read some of their reactions below.

