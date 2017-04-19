Battlestar Galactica reunion set for ATX Festival

A Battlestar Galactica reunion is coming to Austin, Tex. where the cast and producers of the critically acclaimed Syfy series will reunite at this year’s ATX Television Festival.

Creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore will be joined by cast members Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff, Grace Park, Michael Hogan, Michael Trucco, and Mary McDonnell for the special reunion, sponsored by EW, on the festival’s closing night, Saturday, June 10. The cast will also be featured in an EW Reunites: Battlestar Galactica special on the streaming People/Entertainment Weekly Network.

The reunion is part of EW and ATX’s multiyear partnership, which began with the Ugly Betty reunion at last year’s festival. In addition to the reunion and moderating other panels, EW will also host “After Dark” happy hours celebrating select casts attending ATX.

RELATED: Ugly Betty Reunion Photos

The Battlestar Galactica reunion is only one of several exciting events happening at this year’s festival. Television fans can expect a screening FX’s new drama Snowfall; discussions with the producers of The Americans and The Leftovers, which just began its final season; an Alias Writers Room Reunion; an MTV panel exploring the history of its reality series; and the 10-year reunion of October Road.

Returning for its sixth year, ATX Television Festival runs June 8-11. For more information, click here.