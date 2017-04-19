13 Reasons Why cast talks hope for a potential season 2

If 13 Reasons Why really is Hannah Baker’s story, then there’s certainly an argument that there shouldn’t be a second season. But, considering the many cliffhangers in the show’s finale, there’s also an argument that the audience needs answers. Actually, not just the audience. Many members of the cast have questions, too.

“I honestly did not realize how much was going to be left open at the end,” Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, says. “I think that there’s potential to know more about these characters and I think that there are good stories to be told. I also feel like if that was the ending, it’s also a beautiful way to end it.”

Minnette’s costar Ross Butler (a.k.a. Zach) says a few of the cliffhangers, in particular, have stuck with him. “The thing with Tyler collecting guns really shocked me when we read it in the script,” Butler says. “We knew that he had bought a gun earlier in the series, but to have a whole case of guns — that’s definitely one of the big cliffhangers for me personally. And another one is when Justin decides to leave. I really want to see what that manifests into. I’m really excited to see what happens with that.”

Although no one involved with the show claims to know what’s happening with a potential season 2, they’re all hopeful about getting the chance to return to these characters. “I think that [writer] Brian [Yorkey] and these writers could tell some pretty amazing stories about it,” Minnette says. “Whatever they write, I’m in. I just trust everyone so much that they’re not going to do it unless they find it necessary and they think they have great stories to tell. I trust Brian a lot. Otherwise, I’d be kind of skeptical.”

Butler agrees: “I’m hoping for a second season. I think there’s so much more to tell. I’m just crossing my fingers.”

Other cast members — from Justin Prentice, who plays Bryce, to Brian d’Arcy James, who plays Hannah’s father — are also eager to find out what, if anything, will happen next. “I don’t know if I want Bryce to redeem himself or if I want justice to be served,” Prentice says. “It could go either way. I definitely want to see all of the characters. There’s a lot of story left for all of these guys. So, it’ll be interesting to see kind of what happens in the fallout. I think we as a cast are dying just as much to figure out what happens.” (Even Jay Asher, who wrote the book the show was based on, is interested in seeing more.)

For James, it’s all about what’s next for Hannah’s parents. “I would love [a season 2]. There’s certainly a lot more road to be traveled in terms of where the Bakers go from here,” James says. “That to me is a very interesting story, in terms of having to deal with that loss, deal with that grief, and channel it and try to make peace with it — or not. These are huge, huge questions and huge hurdles for people to have to deal with. And I think the depiction of that is interesting to follow. Not to mention all the other storylines with the kids and where people are going near the end of the season. I would love to see a next page. And I’m speaking selfishly, of course, because I love the job and I love the people so it would be great to continue in any way.

“I don’t think it’s an accident that that’s why the stories are told the way they were,” James continues. “I think it’s just a question of whether the powers that be feel like it’s a good thing. I’m over here saying anything I can to encourage them.”

We will let Prentice sum up how we’re all feeling: “I wish they would hurry and tell me because I’m dying inside.”

13 Reasons Why is available on Netflix now.