Vir Das tries out Hindi on a New York audience in Netflix special trailer

“In three seconds, we’re going to cut to 200 clueless Americans sitting in a comedy club,” comedian Vir Das tells his New Delhi audience in the trailer for his new Netflix special, Abroad Understanding. As promised, seconds later, we see him in a New York venue speaking Hindi to a presumably confused — but laughing — crowd.

“Give it time, my accent will grow on you guys,” he jokes. “Just give it like four, five generations, we’ll be fine.”

Das quickly reverts to English to tell jokes about the size of cereal aisles in the U.S. (“It is 60 feet by 10 feet — in Bombay, that’s a school!”), how to correctly pronounce “Muslim,” and the restrictions of religion.

RELATED: 15 times Amy Schumer Was Awesome

“What is religion? It’s five don’ts,” he says. “Four of them make sense, the fifth one they added just to f— with you. That’s religion: Don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t kill, don’t f—, don’t eat non-veg on Tuesdays.”=

Watch the trailer above, and see Abroad Understanding when it arrives on Netflix April 25.