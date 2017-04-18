This Is Us star Chrissy Metz pens empowering letter to her teenage self

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The women of This Is Us are currently thriving as the stars of television’s biggest breakout hit, but not too long ago, they were just regular teens worried about fitting in with the popular crowd and struggling with self-love. Now, actresses Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson are addressing their younger selves in heartfelt personal letters exclusively shared with PEOPLE in this year’s World’s Most Beautiful.

Here is what Metz — who plays Kate — had to say.

Hey, Girl, Hey!

You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren’t from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers.

Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything.

We are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you’ve got to fill ‘er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition.

Allow every smile, frown and town you drive through to open your mind, but never close your heart.

One day you will appreciate the upgrade of that cruise control but never take your eye off that winding road you have paved by being courageously you!

– Chrissy

