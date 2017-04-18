Riz Ahmed and James Corden talk trash in 'Drop the Mic' rap battle

As Girls fans witnessed during the HBO show’s final season, Riz Ahmed can rap, which makes him uniquely qualified to face off against James Corden in the Late Late Show rap battle segment Drop the Mic.

“I speak the truth, you’re a liar. He’s like Sean Spicer mixed with a singing Uber driver,” the Night Of and Rogue One actor rapped about Corden. “James and I are from the same place on the map, which is how I know he just stole Graham Norton’s act.”

The late-night TV host, who kicked off the duel with a United Airlines zinger, served it right back: “I know ruining a Star Wars is seen as unlawful, but here’s a Rogue One spoiler: in it, he’s awful. Honestly, it’s mean to say in Star Wars he stinks, he made me miss the days of Jar Jar Binks.”

After Corden “took it too far,” Ahmed spit back by likening Corden to Jabba the Hutt’s dad.

“Yeah, I did do Star Wars. I bet that made you mad. Too bad they weren’t trying to cast Jabba the Hutt’s dad. Yeah, I had Lena’s baby. It was fun. I was on Girls, but you never touched one. Your favorite football team is West Ham United. He heard the word ham and he just got mad excited. You’re not an emcee, you begged me to let you down gently. I wouldn’t stop this war if Kendall Jenner brought out Pepsis.”

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Drop the Mic when Method Man and Hailey Baldwin host the TBS spin-off show, but for now, check out the latest battle in the clip above.