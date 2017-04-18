Jeopardy contestant offers hilariously wrong answer

Unlike other more guess-based game shows (or word games in general), Jeopardy! relies on contestants being able to use their wealth of knowledge to give the right answers and move ahead.

Unfortunately for one competitor on Monday night’s episode, the category “3+3” (meaning the correct response should be two words, each consisting of three letters) proved to be a stumper.

The player in question, Kevin, had buzzed in after his fellow competitor Jamie opted for the $200 answer, and host Alex Trebek read out the words, “A Hired Killer.” Kevin’s guess, after some thought, was, “Hot gun.”

Luckily, even though Kevin had given the wrong answer — which he also hadn’t framed in the form of a question — there was someone who knew the correct one, as it didn’t take long for Jamie to buzz in and ask, “What is a hit man?”

tonight's episode of JEOPARDY featured one of my favorite incorrect answers ever pic.twitter.com/w27APtKqnH — Davis. (@realdaveimboden) April 18, 2017

Hopefully Ellen DeGeneres will also be able to help this Kevin make up for his -$200 gamble. You can watch the hilarious gaffe above.