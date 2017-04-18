Hap and Leonard season finale clip teases big showdown

Fans of Texas-set crime show Hap and Leonard have long been aware that a showdown between its titular lead characters — played by James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams — and the great Brian Dennehy’s Sheriff Valentine Otis is an inevitability. Now, SundanceTV has offered up a tease of that face-off in the form of an exclusive new clip from the season 2 finale, which airs tomorrow, April 19, at 10 p.m. ET.

Hap and Leonard is based on the series of novels by Joe R. Lansdale — which includes 1994’s second season-inspiring Mucho Mojo — and is created by Jim Mickle and Nick Damici, the duo responsible for 2014’s terrific big screen Lansdale adaptation, Cold in July.

The show costars Irma P. Hall, Tiffany Mack, Olaniyan Thurmon, Dohn Norwood, and Cranston Johnson.

Exclusively watch that new clip, above.