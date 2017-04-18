Gina Rodriguez to voice Carmen Sandiego in Netflix animated reboot

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Netflix. The latest original work from the streaming platform is an animated series about the international criminal with Gina Rodriguez‘s cartoon avatar donning the red fedora.

Netflix has scheduled Carmen Sandiego to premiere in 2019 with 20, 22-minute-long episodes. While the Jane the Virgin Golden Globe winner will voice Carmen, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things will voice Player, described as “Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend.”

According to Netflix, the show will feature Carmen Sandiego “back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen’s past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego and WHY she became a super thief.”

In addition, Netflix released a first look art image from the series featuring the titular thief. “I already have the fedora and coat,” Rodriguez tweeted to a fan on social media, confirming her involvement.

I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. 🙌🏽😍🦄 https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 15, 2017

The Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego? educational game inspired live-action game shows on PBS, followed by a cartoon series, as well as books and comics featuring the character.

See the first look at the new show below.

Duane Capizzi (The Batman) will act as showrunner for Carmen Sandiego. CJ Kettler (The Tick) is on board as executive producer with Caroline Fraser as the executive in charge of production, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as a producer for Netflix, and Kevin Dart (Mr. Peabody & Sherman) handling the show’s visual design.

On top of her role on Jane the Virgin, Rodriguez was recently spotted in Peter Berg’s Deep Water Horizon. On the docket are voice roles in The Star (as the Virgin Mary) and Ferdinand, as well as the movie adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation.